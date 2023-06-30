IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,513 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total transaction of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

NYSE MA opened at $387.67 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $392.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $367.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.64.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

