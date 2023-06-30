IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,309,000 after purchasing an additional 377,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,497,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,950,000 after acquiring an additional 112,665 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,406,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,354,000 after acquiring an additional 173,686 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,163,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,844,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day moving average of $40.42. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $44.11.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

