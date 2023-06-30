IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,964 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $66.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

