IFP Advisors Inc Sells 81,971 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,971 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.14% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.39. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be given a $0.2293 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.