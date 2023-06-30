IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 32,389 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 164.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,389 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $525,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,329,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,802,760 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Newmont Trading Up 1.9 %

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

NEM stock opened at $41.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.99. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

