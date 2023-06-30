IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 243,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 24,544 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000.

Shares of PEY stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

