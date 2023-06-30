IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 35,158 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 11,641.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Papp L Roy & Associates bought a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $49.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.40.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

