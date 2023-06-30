IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,917,000 after buying an additional 758,127 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $300.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $302.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $283.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.83.

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.