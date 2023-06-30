Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,682 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $197.76 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $189.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.