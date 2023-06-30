IFP Advisors Inc Buys 20,774 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 94.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 1.09% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFIX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PFIX opened at $63.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $47.84 and a 1-year high of $88.51.

About Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

