IFP Advisors Inc Has $1.68 Million Position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,003 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OVB opened at $20.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79. Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $22.52.

Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Core Bond ETF (OVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to U.S. Investment-grade bonds combined with a U.S OVB was launched on Sep 30, 2019 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

