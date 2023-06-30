Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) by 208.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,670,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 488.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 673,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,180,000 after acquiring an additional 558,768 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,522,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLJP opened at $26.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.67. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $28.34.

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

