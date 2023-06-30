IFP Advisors Inc Buys 4,832 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $95.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

