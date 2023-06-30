IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $465.28 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $476.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.31.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,157. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

