IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1,296.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,637,000 after acquiring an additional 357,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,677,000 after purchasing an additional 248,297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VGK opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.77.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.