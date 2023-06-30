IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $1.89 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 72,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVLU. CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,232,000 after buying an additional 133,658 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,692,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,243,000 after buying an additional 509,323 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,605,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,905,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $25.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $25.84.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

