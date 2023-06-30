iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,940 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after purchasing an additional 87,792,578 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,812,000 after buying an additional 1,495,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,542,000 after purchasing an additional 740,383 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

GOVT opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.