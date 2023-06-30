Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.88. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.56 and a 1 year high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

