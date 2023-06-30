IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 54.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,975 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Surevest LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.28.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.