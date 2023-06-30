IFP Advisors Inc Sells 136 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.10% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after buying an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,191,000 after buying an additional 70,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 16,163 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after buying an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,855,000 after buying an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

NYSE:ABG opened at $240.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.46. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.88 and a one year high of $253.67. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Further Reading

