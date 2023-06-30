iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Position Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DBMF. Verum Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 65,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $27.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $739.86 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.