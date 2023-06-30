IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.58% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,552,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,732,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 57.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 129,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 46,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $46.24 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $43.78 and a 52 week high of $49.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.63.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

