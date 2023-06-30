IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,753 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $154.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.55. The stock has a market cap of $415.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.89 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,195,764 shares of company stock worth $1,419,154,047. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

