HM Payson & Co. Sells 410 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 9,375.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPC opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.58.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

