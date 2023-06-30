HM Payson & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HM Payson & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 921,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealth CMT grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.