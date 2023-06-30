HM Payson & Co. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a 200 day moving average of $151.69. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $161.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

