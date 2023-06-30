Independent Wealth Network Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $183.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

