HM Payson & Co. Has $203,000 Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morningstar by 685.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,219,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,888 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,622,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Morningstar by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,331,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,883,000 after acquiring an additional 218,329 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Morningstar by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 232,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,297,000 after acquiring an additional 132,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Morningstar by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after acquiring an additional 129,956 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $192.75 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.24 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.23 and its 200-day moving average is $210.34.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 384.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total transaction of $2,580,473.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,455,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,822,744.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $124,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,873 shares of company stock valued at $9,858,640 in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

