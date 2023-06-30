HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,563 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First American Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in First American Financial in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 161.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in First American Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $64.66.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.52%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

