HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in ChampionX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in ChampionX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in ChampionX by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 97,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in ChampionX by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

CHX opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.55. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. ChampionX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $948.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHX shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChampionX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

