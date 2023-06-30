Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

PFE stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The firm has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.