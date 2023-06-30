HM Payson & Co. Makes New $227,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.