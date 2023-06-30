Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 347.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BSX opened at $53.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.61.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

