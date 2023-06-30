HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 794.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Hess by 17.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hess in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $133.84 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $90.34 and a 12-month high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

