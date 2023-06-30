Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $120.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.08 and a fifty-two week high of $120.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $152,026.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,965.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $1,432,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,562 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

