iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,835 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $423.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $408.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $445.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

