Activest Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,108 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

