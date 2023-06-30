Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Trimmed by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 32,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.