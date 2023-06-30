PACK Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 16.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,977,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,441,000 after buying an additional 1,377,174 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The stock has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $423.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.