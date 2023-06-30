Czech National Bank Increases Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,590,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,300 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,242,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,923,000 after acquiring an additional 39,266 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,326,000 after acquiring an additional 153,211 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,749,000 after purchasing an additional 60,951 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.88.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Avery Dennison stock opened at $167.99 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.86. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

