Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 979.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.31.

NYSE JCI opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.63%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

