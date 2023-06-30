HM Payson & Co. Buys Shares of 4,040 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 33,717.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 142,723,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,902,000 after purchasing an additional 142,301,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,808,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,773,000 after purchasing an additional 940,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,975,000 after purchasing an additional 24,046 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 948,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock opened at $48.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.37.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

