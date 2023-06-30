HM Payson & Co. Has $248,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after buying an additional 4,518,888 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after purchasing an additional 196,752 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $419,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

