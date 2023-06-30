HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,276 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $780,699.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,273,529.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,151 shares of company stock valued at $17,523,816. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $107.92.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

