Head to Head Contrast: Martello Technologies Group (DRKOF) vs. Its Peers

Martello Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DRKOF – Free Report) is one of 128 public companies in the “Software—Infrastructure” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Martello Technologies Group to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of shares of all “Software—Infrastructure” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A -0.01 Martello Technologies Group Competitors $200.78 million -$28.06 million -11.06

Analyst Recommendations

Martello Technologies Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Martello Technologies Group. Martello Technologies Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Martello Technologies Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Martello Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Martello Technologies Group Competitors 184 789 1456 5 2.53

As a group, “Software—Infrastructure” companies have a potential upside of 79.51%. Given Martello Technologies Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Martello Technologies Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Martello Technologies Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Martello Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A Martello Technologies Group Competitors -47.96% -75.51% -11.34%

About Martello Technologies Group

Martello Technologies Group Inc. develops digital experience monitoring software solutions in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vantage DX Monitoring Mitel UC, Vantage DX Analytics IT Service Analytics, and Vantage DX Monitoring Microsoft 365. Its products portfolio includes proactive Microsoft 365 monitoring, Microsoft teams call quality analytics, Microsoft active network path analysis, Microsoft 365 and Microsoft teams advanced troubleshooting, ITSM incident workflows, and Microsoft 365 performance reports (SLA/OLA); Vantage DX, a single platform DEM suite, which optimizes the modern workplace with a focus on Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams, as well as UC performance analytics software; and subscription-based software as a service. The company also provides software licenses, hardware, training, and maintenance and support services. Martello Technologies Group Inc. is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

