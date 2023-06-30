Head-To-Head Survey: PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (PBCRF) & Its Peers

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Free Report) is one of 277 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare PT Bank Central Asia Tbk to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A 0.00 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors $3.89 billion $868.98 million 259.51

Profitability

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors 34.61% 9.53% 0.89%

Dividends

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,164.9%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.2% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50 PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Competitors 1112 2985 3029 7 2.27

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 335.20%. Given PT Bank Central Asia Tbk’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PT Bank Central Asia Tbk has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk peers beat PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Company Profile

(Free Report)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services. The company also provides investment financing, working capital financing, auto and multipurpose financing, operating lease, other financing activities, money lending and remittance, securities brokerage dealing and securities issuance underwriting, general or loss insurance, life insurance, Sharia banking, and venture capital services. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.