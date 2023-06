Reviewing Altium (ALMFF) & Its Rivals

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Free Report) is one of 282 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Altium to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altium and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Altium N/A N/A 225.16 Altium Competitors $430.53 million -$7.50 million 616.30

Altium’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Altium. Altium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Profitability

Altium pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Altium pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Software—Application” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 70.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Altium and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altium N/A N/A N/A Altium Competitors -29.87% -257.86% -6.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of Altium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Altium and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altium 0 1 1 0 2.50 Altium Competitors 370 1394 3095 18 2.57

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 29.92%. Given Altium’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Altium has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Altium rivals beat Altium on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Altium

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker. It also provides Altium 365 cloud platform; Altium Concord Pro, a solution for library management; and Octopart, search engine for electronic parts. The company serves automotive, military/aerospace, bioscience and medical, communication, contract engineering, consumer electronics, education, entertainment, and industrial systems industries. Altium Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

