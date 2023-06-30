Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Trimmed by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Workday were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $216.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total value of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 196,424 shares of company stock valued at $40,751,485 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $227.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.39. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $229.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.