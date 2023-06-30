HM Payson & Co. Buys 3,043 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $71.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.71.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

