Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Gap Down to $60.59

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.59, but opened at $58.57. Marvell Technology shares last traded at $60.13, with a volume of 1,342,621 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200-day moving average of $44.66.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invictus Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,139,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.